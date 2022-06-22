Skinny

Skinny fit or slim fit jeans are very popular with young men and those looking to follow trends. This style hugs the calves, knees and thighs and is loose around the ankles. While skinny jeans are suitable for every body shape, those with skinny legs or those who are tall will look the best in slim-fitting styles. Jeans of this fit are best worn with a well fitted t-shirt or short-sleeved shirt paired with a casual jacket.

Straight cut

Straight cut jeans are those that have a straight, narrow leg and do not flare at the ankle. It is probably the most common cut of jeans for men and can be worn for both day and night. Dress them down with trainers and a T-shirt or dress them up with an evening shirt and smart shoes. Straight cut jeans are great for that “just threw this on” look. Pair with a denim jacket, lace-up boots or chunky trainers to complete the look. Like any other slim fit jeans that offer both comfort and style and can be easily dressed up or down. Wear with loafers or boots for a smart look or trainers for a more casual appearance.

Loose fit

Retro-style loose fitted jeans are making a comeback this year with everyone from Justin Bieber to Harry Styles owning a pair. With the nineties trend dominating the catwalks for the Spring/Summer 22 season, these comfortable, slouchy-style jeans will have you at the heart of the latest trend. To match the casual style of this silhouette, pair these with trainers and a casual shirt.

Bootcut

Prepare to take a trip back to the seventies because bootcut jeans are making a return this year and they are set to be one of the biggest trends of the summer. The comeback hasn’t quite expanded to the wide leg bell-bottom style but jeans that are fitted around the thighs and flare out around the calves are set to create a stir. Perfect for almost all body shapes they are both stylish and comfortable. Pair them with a Cuban-collared shirt and tees or shirts in nude tones or shades of blue and khaki hues. These colours, in fact, work for all types of jeans.

