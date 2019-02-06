Christian Dior will showcase its spring-summer 2019 couture collection in Dubai in the presence of creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri on March 18. The invite-only event will feature the brand’s latest haute couture collection, which it showcased in Paris in January, as well as exclusive pieces for the region.
The circus-themed show in Paris featured Mimbre, London’s all-women troupe of circus acrobats, performing as Chiuri showcased her creations.
Chiuri in 2016 became the first woman to lead the creative side in Dior’s 69-year history.
“I think you have to give your dream, you give an emotion. I have an emotion to work with other teams, other artists that make other things,” she said of her last Paris show.
A location for the Dubai show has not been revealed.