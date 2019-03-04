The AM:PM ‘Noor’ line will be presented on March 8 and 9

Designers to the stars, Ankur and Priyanka Modi will be showcasing their latest collection of pret and couture styles in Dubai on March 8 and 9.

The AM:PM spring-summer collection titled ‘Noor’, is inspired by the ‘artistic study of shapes, shadow, reflection and colour’, the designers say.

“To beautifully portray our inspiration onto our designs, we chose to use one of the most fascinating arts still in existence today ‘Filigree’,” said Priyanka. “It involves painstakingly twisting silver and gold metal threads into extremely intricate lace-like patterns to make the most delicate pieces of jewellery. We’ve taken that and done it on clothes.”