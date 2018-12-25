It is an oft-mentioned fact that Cardi came from the world of reality TV, but now she runs the show. She was a co-host of “The Tonight Show” and found even that too small, instead taking her show direct to her Instagram, where she filmed viral videos monologuing her way through her beef with Nicki Minaj. She announced her pregnancy on “Saturday Night Live,” had her baby, broke up with her husband. In the course of it all, she put out one of the year’s best albums.