We see it as our duty to always help our customers use the newest and most technologically advanced products on their boats. Especially boat builders have come to expect this of us. Therefore we are always on the lookout to see what is new out there and thus we keep in close touch with all relevant marine manufacturers. By doing this we are always fortunate to introduce to the market the most innovative and exciting new products. Especially this year I feel that we have succeeded and we will have a dedicated area on our stand on the boat show to introduce new products. Amongst some of the newest products is an Anti-Drone Detection and Mitigation system to ensure that superyacht owners, and basically anyone that is worried about their privacy and safety by the growing numbers of drones flying around, may have peace of mind. This system was developed by Martek Anti Drone Systems from the UK and we are proud to be able to distribute within the region. Also very exciting is the introduction by Lumishore Underwater Lighting of the Lumi-Link Command Center which as a first in the world provides full integration of all Underwater, Down, Courtesy and Strip lighting into one system.