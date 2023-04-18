From exciting offers to fun activities, this Eid, Choithrams stores are ready to offer a unique and festive shopping experience to its customers. We are starting our promotions early so that customers can plan their grocery requirements and make their purchases in advance to prepare for their family get togethers and celebrate this joyous occasion.
As the main focus during Eid is gifting and grocery essentials, we are offering special pricing on nuts, snacks, rice, fresh produce, perishables and oils.
In addition to our wide range of product selection, we have also introduced branded festive chocolate range which customers can purchase for gifting.
Customers can shop our Eid offers until April 27 and can avail the offers across select retail outlets and also on our website and app.