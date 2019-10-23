Daewoo's new microwave can be used for heating, grilling, baking and air frying

Daewoo Air Fryer Microwave Oven is a healthy alternative to oil fryers. Image Credit: Supplied

One of the world’s top five microwave producing companies, Korean home appliances manufacturer Daewoo Electronics has recently launched a cutting edge 4-in-1 microwave oven with air fryer function.

“Our innovation in healthy cooking has resulted in the launch of Air Fryer Microwave Oven earlier this year in the Middle East and North Africa (Mena) region,” says Shashidhar Nagarajappa, Deputy General Manager, WINIADAEWOO Electronics Middle East.

Daewoo Air Fryer Microwave Oven is a healthy alternative to oil fryers. This combination microwave can be used for heating, browning and grilling, convection baking and air frying.

“This is the reason why we call this a 4-in-1 microwave oven and no other competitive brand in the market offers this advantage,” says Nagarajappa.

“Customers usually buy the air fryer and microwave oven separately, as two units, which doubles the household cost and occupies more kitchen space. Hence, Daewoo Air Fryer is the best choice as it saves on cost and you can use one oven for all purposes,” he explains.

“From non-vegetarian dishes such as fried shrimp and fish, chicken wings and lollipops, and cutlets to vegetarian options such as French fries, fried vegetables and onion rings — all your favourite deep-fried foods can be easily prepared in this oven without oil. You can also bake cakes using the microwave oven’s convection mode.”

Celebrate the festival of lights this year with a new Daewoo Air Fryer Microwave Oven and simplify your life in the kitchen. “This is a great buy during Diwali if you are looking for healthy alternatives to traditional fried snacks. Here, you will get the same taste and texture of deep-fried food without using any oil. This is also a unique Diwali gift for those looking to embrace healthy eating habits,” says Nagarajappa.

Key features of Daewoo Air Fryer Microwave Oven

Multifunction (air fryer/ microwave/ grill / convection)

24L capacity — suitable for mid-sized families

Zero-On feature — no standby power usage

Easy-to-clean food-grade stainless steel cavity

Cost and space saving appliance, as it combines the microwave and air fryer in one unit