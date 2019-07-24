Skipping breakfast can leave you feeling lethargic while you are working out

Eating a healthy breakfast is important on the days when exercise is on your agenda. Skipping breakfast can leave you feeling lightheaded or lethargic while you are working out.

“Consume any small snack at least 20 to 30 minutes before the workout, which leaves time for digestion,” says Vivi Xu, Fitness Specialist, Dr. Neem.

During the day of the workout, it is also important to eat proteins throughout the day. - Vivi Xu, Fitness Specialist, Dr. Neem

Eating a healthy breakfast regularly has been linked to a lower risk of obesity, diabetes and heart disease. Starting your day with a healthy meal can help replenish your blood sugar, which your body needs to power your muscles and brain.

Things to keep in mind during workouts:

1. Count your carbohydrate intake

2. Pack protein into your snacks and meals

3. Boost your fruit and vegetables intake

4. Choose healthy fats

5. Eat the right proportions of food

