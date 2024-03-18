Celebrate Mother’s Day and Ramadan with a diverse lineup of activities in Dubai this month! Treat your mother to a special day with a range of dining experiences, spa treatments, and cultural events. Indulge in delicious meals at Café Society or enjoy a revitalising spa day at SPA Cenvaree and Candy Spa. For a unique experience, stay at FORM Hotel Dubai and enjoy exclusive discounts and perks.

Embrace the spirit of Ramadan with family-friendly activities at Arte Museum Dubai and enjoy the immersive Eternal Nature exhibition. Explore the culinary delights of Italy at Scalini or savour vegan dishes at Planet Terra. Don’t miss the special iftar offers at Énas Restaurant, MasterChef, the TV Experience, and Village Bistro.

Celebrate Easter with a Japanese twist at Ikigai’s Izakaya night brunch. With a range of activities and offers, Dubai has something for everyone this Mother’s Day and Ramadan.

Café Society, Dubai Marina

Surprise your mom this Mother’s Day at Café Society, a hidden gem in Dubai Marina. Make it a day to remember as you pamper her with a cosy breakfast, lunch, or elegant dinner featuring an array of sumptuous culinary treats and Café Society’s special offer for mothers. In honour of the occasion, mothers enjoy a complimentary meal from the restaurant with an order of any two main courses. Impress your mom with breakfast classics such as Eggs Benedict, Toasted French Brioche, or Breakfast Crêpes. Or treat her to a stylish lunch or dinner with a tempting main course menu, offering a variety of options such as Greek Style Prawn Saganaki, Salmon Linguine, and Portobello Truffle Risotto. Don’t forget to explore a selection of decadent desserts such as Café Society’s signature Chocolate Dulce de Leche, Art Deco Tiramisu, Melting Chocolate Fudge Cake, or the Rose and Strawberry Vanilla Cheesecake.

When: March 21, 9 am to 11 pm

Call: 04 318 3755

SPA Cenvaree and Candy Spa, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

In recognition of Mother’s Day, prepare to immerse yourself in the oasis of SPA Cenvaree, where every moment becomes a source of renewal, or the Candy Spa, which offers inventive treatments perfectly designed for your little ones. Begin your journey towards revitalisation with SPA Cenvaree’s enticing 90-minute treatment, including a foot ritual, body scrub, choice of massage, and a spa gift item to take home. You can also spark your children’s innate curiosity, let their imaginations run wild, and nurture their creative fashion exploration with the extraordinary Candy Spa Bag of Wonders. With two incredible selections to choose from, these delightful packages include a 60-minute treatment, including a 30-minute massage, 30-minute facial, and a Ms. Nella Girly Girl Essentials kit to take home.

When: Available throughout March

Price: Dh750 per person and Dh445 for kids

Call: 04 522 9999

FORM Hotel Dubai

Celebrate Mother’s Day with an exclusive offer at FORM Hotel Dubai. Discover the hotel’s elegant and cosy rooms, meticulously designed to cultivate an atmosphere that celebrates and pampers mothers on their special day. Begin the day with a delightful breakfast in your upgraded room, setting the tone for a fulfilling and relaxing experience. As a tribute to all mothers, enjoy a heartwarming 25 per cent discount on food and beverages during your stay, savouring a variety of delectable dishes specially curated to honour the exceptional taste of mothers on this joyous occasion. Additionally, take advantage of a late checkout at 4 pm, allowing you extra time to enjoy the comforts of the hotel and extend the celebration.

Call: 04 317 9000

ARTE MUSEUM DUBAI, Dubai Mall

Arte Museum Dubai is offering its visitors a unique way to celebrate Ramadan with their families. Arte Tea Bar, a sweet table immersed with media art, will offer guests a specially curated and caffeine-free Iced Date Milkshake alongside the new temporary artwork Plum Blossom, inspired from the crescent moon, a symbol of the Ramadan calendar. In Arte Museum Dubai, Dubai visitors and residents will have the opportunity to embark on an extraordinary journey through the enchanting Eternal Nature exhibition. This immersive experience will tantalise all the senses as visitors explore the 14 meticulously curated zones, each showcasing the awe-inspiring beauty and elemental power of nature.

When: Until the end of Ramadan

Price: Starts at Dh109 for adults (Early Bird and Twilight slots)

Call: 04 570 7084

Planet Terra

In celebration of Mother’s Day, earth-friendly vegan eatery, Planet Terra invites all mothers to avail a 10 per cent discount on their total bill throughout the day at its branches in The Greens and Ibis World Trade Centre Hotel. Welcoming mothers, families, and friends to take some time to relax and nourish both their body and mind this Mother’s Day, Planet Terra offers an entirely vegan menu created with animal-free ingredients that are sourced fresh from local and ethical suppliers. Planet Terra uses no processed ingredients, no artificial sweeteners, no refined sugars, and no GMOs in their food or drinks, so moms can rest assured they’ll be enjoying good-for-you ingredients in every bite. Whether it be for a cup of organic coffee served with a choice of plant-based milk options such as almond, soy, oat, and coconut, or a bite for lunch or dinner, Planet Terra has plenty of options available.

When: March 21

Call: 04 578 2000 or 054 306 6000

Scalini, Restaurant Village, Four Seasons Resort Dubai

Scalini is set to enchant guests throughout March with a culinary exploration of Italy’s diverse regions through its Regioni del Gusto specials. On Mother’s Day, Scalini goes beyond the delectable Regioni del Gusto specials to celebrate with a gastronomic extravaganza from 7 pm onwards. This special evening becomes a poignant tribute to mothers, a celebration of their nurturing love and unwavering strength. As the evening unfolds, Scalini invites friends and families to witness the magic of live mozzarella making. This unique experience allows guests to discover the artistry behind Italy’s white gold, with expert cheesemakers showcasing the intricate craftsmanship involved in creating a variety of delightful cheeses. From the classic Fiore di Latte to the buttery Burrata, the demonstration becomes a visual and sensory journey, illustrating the magic of curd transformation.

When: Throughout March

Price: Dishes from Dh65

Call: 04 349 0068

Beefbar, Turtle Lagoon, Jumeirah Al Naseem

Beefbar is set to elevate Easter Sunday with a special edition of their renowned BB Brunch, happening on the last day of March. Breaking away from tradition, Beefbar will move their brunch from Saturday to Sunday (March 31), offering guests the opportunity to celebrate the holiday in style. In addition to the BB Brunch food and drinks menu, guests can look forward to a specially curated dessert of chocolate eggs laid in a nest made of chocolate. Moreover, Beefbar is embracing its family-friendly ethos by introducing a special package for children aged 9 years and under, priced at Dh100, which includes food, drinks, and a range of engaging Easter activities. While parents relax over great food and drinks, children can can participate in workshops such as egg painting, magic tricks, egg hunting, and more, creating a truly immersive family-friendly Sunday vibe.

When: March 31 from 12.30 pm to 3.30 pm

Price: Dh350 (soft drinks package), Dh450 (house beverages package); Dh750 (sparkling beverages).

Call: 04 423 2238; WhatsApp 058 105 0099

Santè Ria, The First Collection Hotel, Jumeirah Village Circle, Dubai

Make this Mother’s Day special and enjoy a 20 per cent discount off the total bill at Santè Ria. Valid for parties of up to four guests.

When: March 21, 6pm – 10pm

Call: 04 275 6621

Ikigai, Millennium Place Marina, Al Marsa Street, Dubai

Celebrate Easter with a Japanese twist at Ikigai’s Izakaya night brunch! Indulge in an evening filled with unlimited sushi, dim sum, and sparkling beverage. Dance the night away as the DJ plays live music.

When: March 29, 8 pm – 11 pm

Price: Soft package for Dh250, House package for Dh350, Sparkling package for Dh450

Call: 04 550 8114

Énas, Masterchef, The TV Experience and Village Bistro

As Mother’s Day coincides with Ramadan this year, The First Group’s family of restaurants is offering a complimentary iftar for mothers at select restaurants including Énas Restaurant, MasterChef, the TV Experience, and Village Bistro.

When: March 21, Énas Restaurant, 9:30 pm; MasterChef, the TV Experience, 10 pm and Village Bistro, 10 pm