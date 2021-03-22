Nasreen Ali, Managing Director, FloWater Image Credit: Supplied

What is FloWater?

FloWater was founded eight years ago in Silicon Valley with a belief that everyone deserves access to clean, safe drinking water without the environmentally destructive effects of single-use plastic water bottles. Billions of water bottles are polluting our water bodies. Impurities in our water sources, toxins in single-use plastic bottles and chronic dehydration are leading to serious health issues especially in children and women. Our passion is to solve these problems and save the planet.

Built with consumers in mind, FloWater Refill Station is a medical grade and the only pandemic-friendly technology, which completely transforms ordinary tap water into pure, great-tasting, healthy, high-tech, functional and 100 per cent plastic-free drinking water. We’re health lovers. Athletes. Environmentalists. We care about the health of our customers as much as we care about the health of our planet. We’re determined to make a big impact in the world.

How does FloWater Refill Stations work?

FloWater’s 7x advance system includes 3 stages of water purification: Firstly, it purifies water through sediment filter, carbon filter and advanced osmosis to remove unpleasant odour and all harmful contaminants. including micro plastics. Second stage is the improvement and enhancement of water by infusion of activated oxygen, essential trace minerals and natural electrolytes to perfectly balance the water’s pH level and alkalinity. Third stage is the finish of purified and enhanced water through coconut carbon filtration for a crisp, and fresh taste.

How did the idea to provide a completely touchless way to transform ordinary tap water into clean water come about?

We have been working on touchless solutions for some time and once Covid happened, we launched the option for a touchless experience. The foot pedal allows for a safe and sanitary way for customers to access FloWater.

Will sustainability be a consumer priority post-Covid-19?

Sustainability is undoubtedly going to gain more momentum among consumers. It is part of curriculum in many schools now, so awareness on how our individual actions is impacting the global good will only increase. It might also get mandated at some time in future because you cannot continue to watch your house burn into ashes when there is a fire, as Greta Thunberg says.

Drinking water solutions are constantly evolving, what are your views?

I think they will continue to evolve to be more ecologically friendly and to be healthier for the human body.

What are some of FloWater’s touch-free options?

There is a foot pedal option, which operates independently of the touchscreen for increased protection as a touch-free option. You can also access FloWater by taking your figure close to the touch panel options instead of touching it.

Any plans to broaden your product profile?