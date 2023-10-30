Your company is known for blending Oriental and French fragrances to create unique scents. Could you provide insights into the creative process behind this fusion and how it has contributed to your brand’s signature fragrances?

The fusion of Oriental and French fragrances is a creative process that combines tradition, innovation, and cultural insights. It has greatly contributed to our brand’s signature fragrances, making them distinctive and appealing to a wide range of customers. Our commitment to this creative fusion continues to drive our success in the world of perfumery.

Your company introduced the Legacy Perfume Series to celebrate 70th anniversary. Can you provide insights into the extensive experimentation and research that went into crafting these fragrances over the years?

The culmination of this three-year research and experimentation journey resulted in the creation of the Legacy Perfume Series — a collection that not only embodies the heritage and expertise of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Perfumes but also offers a truly unique olfactory experience

The Legacy Perfume Series comprises six distinct variants, each offering an exceptionally unique fragrance. We believe that our dedicated efforts to bring something unprecedented to the market have been met with resounding success.

On the completion of 70 years what do you like to convey to our readers and how you feel about it?