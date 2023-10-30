In the enchanting world of perfumery, Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Perfumes stands as a beacon of tradition and innovation. With a legacy deeply rooted in the Middle East, the company has seamlessly blended Oriental and French fragrances to create scents that resonate with the cultural values of the region. Celebrating its 70th anniversary with the launch of the Legacy Perfume Series, the company’s commitment to authenticity and sustainability has garnered a dedicated following of fragrance connoisseurs.
Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Perfumes has a long history of crafting fragrances that resonate with the cultural values and lifestyles of the Middle Eastern people. Can you share how the company maintains this deep understanding of the culture and how it is reflected in the products you offer?
Maintaining our deep understanding of Middle Eastern culture and reflecting it in our products is a continuous and multi-faceted effort. We draw on our heritage, local expertise, customer feedback, sustainable practices, and community engagement to create fragrances that resonate with the cultural values and lifestyles of the Middle Eastern people. Our goal is to provide an authentic and enriching olfactory experience that is deeply rooted in the region’s traditions and values.
Your company is known for blending Oriental and French fragrances to create unique scents. Could you provide insights into the creative process behind this fusion and how it has contributed to your brand’s signature fragrances?
The fusion of Oriental and French fragrances is a creative process that combines tradition, innovation, and cultural insights. It has greatly contributed to our brand’s signature fragrances, making them distinctive and appealing to a wide range of customers. Our commitment to this creative fusion continues to drive our success in the world of perfumery.
Your company introduced the Legacy Perfume Series to celebrate 70th anniversary. Can you provide insights into the extensive experimentation and research that went into crafting these fragrances over the years?
The culmination of this three-year research and experimentation journey resulted in the creation of the Legacy Perfume Series — a collection that not only embodies the heritage and expertise of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Perfumes but also offers a truly unique olfactory experience
The Legacy Perfume Series comprises six distinct variants, each offering an exceptionally unique fragrance. We believe that our dedicated efforts to bring something unprecedented to the market have been met with resounding success.
On the completion of 70 years what do you like to convey to our readers and how you feel about it?
On the occasion of the 70th anniversary of Shaikh Mohd. Saeed Group, we would like to extend our heartfelt Thanks to the entire Gulf News readership. We are honoured to have played a part in the progress and development of this region.