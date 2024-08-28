Premium quality, superior design, and cutting-edge technology define GROHE as part of LIXIL, a global leader in bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings. All these attributes find unique expression in its portfolio of products, be it GROHE Spa or GROHE Professional.

“GROHE’s designs are a perfect fusion of timeless elegance and advanced technology,” says Stefan Schmied, Leader, LIXIL IMEA. “Our innovations are engineered to provide precision and durability, ensuring an unmatched user experience. Each product is meticulously crafted to deliver not just functionality, but also an aesthetic that elevates the everyday experience of water.”

Stefan Schmied, Leader, LIXIL IMEA Image Credit: Supplied

Progressive design

Thanks to its philosophy of Sensual Minimalism, incorporating three signature design elements symbolised by the Lozenge shape, the Ring, and the 7-degree Angle, you can instinctively recognise a GROHE product. Combining meticulous craftsmanship and incomparable aesthetics, GROHE products are functional pieces of art.

The recently revitalised GROHE Spa is a perfect example of form and function coming together to create a luxurious and aesthetically pleasing wellness space. Using elaborate faucet collections, customisable ceiling showers, intricate ceramics and complementary accessories in curated colours, materials and finish, customers can tailor-make a spa that reflects their tastes in their homes. They can pick and choose from the exclusive timeless designs and modular shower solutions built using industry-leading production techniques such as 3D metal-printing, including the bespoke Atrio and Allure Brilliant Private Collections.

Image Credit: Supplied

Smart tech

With the sanitaryware industry moving towards smart tech, GROHE has been at the forefront, innovating and adopting the latest technology to transform the customer experience delivering better hygiene, convenience, and heightened luxury. The drive for sustainability has given a new motivation to innovative design thinking. Water and energy-saving technologies as well as innovations that reduce water leakage and usage of bottled water developed as a result have solidified GROHE’s position as one of the leading purveyors of progressive designs and cutting-edge technology in kitchen fittings and bathroom fixtures.

One such technology, GROHE’s EcoJoy reduces water consumption by almost 50 percent. What’s impressive is that you wouldn’t even notice the lower consumption – a flow limiter installed in the shower heads, bathroom and kitchen taps, and the smaller nozzles will do it for you. This also leads to lower energy consumption – reduced water usage means less hot water, which means less energy.

Another innovation is GROHE Blue, which offers filtered still, medium or sparkling water straight from the tap. Its intelligent system complete with an ultra-safe filter transforms tap water to your preferred version at the press of a button. With clean and your preferred choice of water on tap, there’s no reason to reach for a bottled water the next time you feel thirsty.

Image Credit: Supplied

Meanwhile, GROHE’s SilkMove ES technology promotes responsible management of energy and water in addition to the smooth handling and precision provided by its SilkMove cartridge. The ES technology comes into play when the tap is positioned mid lever in cold-water mode. This prevents unnecessary heating of water by disallowing the mixed hot-and-cold water mode and is very handy when the tap is used for daily rituals such as brushing teeth and washing hands that do not require warm water.

The GROHE TurboStat technology is a game changer for those who value efficiency and conservation of water, waiting for the water to reach the desired temperature to take a shower. By increasing the sensitivity of the thermo-element, GROHE’s thermostats, equipped with the most advanced and precision-made cartridges in the industry, react to changes in water pressure twice as fast as earlier and it retains the desired temperature for the entire duration of the shower.

Training for renovation professionals