Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.
Laila
This Elephant Eared hound is always desperate for cuddles. She is 18 months old, neutered and very loving. She’s a very sweet dog who one day might grow into her ears.
Bendy
A beautiful Shepherd mix, he was found outside a villa in Abu Dhabi. He was looked after by a kind man until K9 Friends had space for him. He is eight months old now, neutered and ready to give a family lots of love.
Wilma
This 4-year-old girl was sadly left behind when her family relocated. She’s a calm, gentle Labrador mix who is neutered and house trained.