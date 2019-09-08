Laila
Laila Image Credit: Supplied

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

This Elephant Eared hound is always desperate for cuddles. She is 18 months old, neutered and very loving. She’s a very sweet dog who one day might grow into her ears.

Bendy

Bendy Image Credit: Supplied

A beautiful Shepherd mix, he was found outside a villa in Abu Dhabi. He was looked after by a kind man until K9 Friends had space for him. He is eight months old now, neutered and ready to give a family lots of love.

Wilma

Wilma Image Credit: Supplied

This 4-year-old girl was sadly left behind when her family relocated. She’s a calm, gentle Labrador mix who is neutered and house trained.