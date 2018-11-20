A worker takes note of the progress he has made on a site that's under construction in Dubai Design District.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
The Dubai Fountain at Dubai Mall is the world's largest choreographed fountain system - but this also means it needs a tough clean-up crew. Here, you can see them going about their daily chores in the morning.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
Stay fit with a walk, jog or run at the Buheirah corniche in Sharjah. We saw some residents who did.
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
Mohammad Bin Rashid Library is shaped like a bookrest. The project is coming up in Jaddaf, on Dubai Creek. It will house millions of books, e-books, and audiovisual materials. Slated for completion later this year, the library will have a rare books section.
Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News
Staying in formation - birds are flying high in the sky, making shape of arch.
Image Credit: Atiq Ur Rehman/Gulf News
People enjoying the overcast weather at Khalid Lagoon in Sharjah.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/Gulf News
