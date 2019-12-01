These dogs are lonely and looking for a home to call thier own

Abandoned, abused and forgotten. These animals need your support. Adopt, foster and help rehome an abandoned pet.

SUSHI

A seven-year-old desert mix, Sushi was surrendered with her dog friend when their family relocated. She is a sweet girl who is house trained and used to family life. Vaccinated and neutered and ready for a new home.

KARSTI

A one-year old Saluki boy, Karsti is gentle and loving. Although he loves to run, he also loves his rests on the sofa afterwards. He’s a charming boy with lots of character, vaccinated and neutered and looking for a place on your sofa.

SPIKE

At eight years old, Spike suddenly found himself at the shelter when his owners were in a difficult situation. Having lived with a family for so long, he is good on the lead and well behaved in the house. This Spitz cross is friendly to everyone, even cats, as he has lived with a cat before. Vaccinated and neutered and looking for his forever home.