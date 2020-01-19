Hailey and Saphira Image Credit: Supplied

Hailey and Saphira

These two elderly ladies really don’t deserve to be stuck at a shelter. At 10 and 11 years old they should be snuggled up together with a family to love them. Left behind when their family relocated, they need a loving retirement home and would like to stay together. They are both fully vaccinated and neutered.

Catch

Catch Image Credit: Supplied

Catch was found living under a bush with her mum and siblings in the heat of summer out on the Al Ain Road. She’s timid and shy at first but when she’s out on a walk her confidence grows. She’s calm and gentle in the house and likes to find a spot on the sofa. She’s 18 months old, fully vaccinated, neutered and looking for her forever family.

Anantara

Anantara Image Credit: Supplied

A gentle girl who came to K9 at 2 years old with a friend and lots of puppies she was helping care for. The puppies have now mostly found homes of their own and now it’s her turn. She has lots of love to give and loves her walks. Vaccinated, neutered and deserves a family of her own.