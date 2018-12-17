These animals are looking for a forever home? Would you consider adopting them?
Paget: K9 Friends
Paget is eight months old and will be medium-sized when fully grown. She is calm and affectionate and is patiently waiting to find her forever home. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. For details, call K9 Friends on 048878739.
Bermuda: K9 Friends
Bermuda is a laid-back 18-month-old Labrador Retriever mix. She is family friendly and will be an easygoing addition to any family. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. For details, call K9 Friends on 048878739.
Somers: K9 Friends
Somers is a one year old girl. She has a cheeky, lovable character with lots of energy. She is looking for an active home. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. For details, call K9 Friends on 048878739.