Somers, one of the abandoned dogs at K9 Friends in Dubai. Image Credit: Supplied

These animals are looking for a forever home? Would you consider adopting them?

Paget: K9 Friends

Paget is eight months old and will be medium-sized when fully grown. She is calm and affectionate and is patiently waiting to find her forever home. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. For details, call K9 Friends on 048878739.

Paget Image Credit: Supplied

Bermuda: K9 Friends

Bermuda is a laid-back 18-month-old Labrador Retriever mix. She is family friendly and will be an easygoing addition to any family. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. For details, call K9 Friends on 048878739.

Bermuda Image Credit: Supplied

Somers: K9 Friends

Somers is a one year old girl. She has a cheeky, lovable character with lots of energy. She is looking for an active home. She is vaccinated, microchipped and neutered. For details, call K9 Friends on 048878739.

