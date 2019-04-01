Humans are believed to be the smartest creatures on the Earth. We have our own special ways of communicating and acting around others. In fact, every single day we talk, act and behave in a certain way, so that our words and actions meet the expectations of society. Maybe we are afraid that if we share our original ideas and intentions, others will reject or dislike us, perhaps they will see our decisions as too strong or too bitter, so we instinctively feel the need to change.

These questions revolve around bullying. In my opinion bullying is a form of violence that happens intentionally or unintentionally between young adults. Why can’t we just accept people for who they are and put our differences aside? People who bully, do it because they believe it empowers them. They believe that by making others feel bad, they can feel better about themselves. It is actually a reflection of their insecurities. Whatever the scenario, bullying is never right way to resolve it. It starts with annoying comments, but escalates to more severe matters. Due to such unhealthy environments, people are more prone to depression, low self-esteem, anxiety and suicide, and more. So let’s stand together and put a stop to this. Even if you are a victim or witness, get help or inform an adult. Support the victim. Bullying is absolutely an intolerable crime that is affecting most people. If we treated each other how we want to be treated then the world would be a much better place.