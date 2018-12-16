I don’t know how du got my Emirates ID. May be someone who got a copy of my ID (as I provided ID copy to some real estate agents or and some of my clients for business purpose) so someone misused that and issued a connection under my name. But the point is, how did it get issued on a photocopy? And the new connection was issued in May 2017 in Sharjah, while at the same time I was using a home connection in Dubai for the past nine years.