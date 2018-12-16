Although, no error or delay was caused by ADCB, we have offered the customer to credit funds to his account on an exceptional basis in order to avoid further inconvenience at his end, while the investigation will continue with the correspondent banks for recovery of funds. In case, our investigation reveals that the funds have been credited to the beneficiary’s account, we will debit the same from his account. Customer has agreed on the same and we are arranging for the credit of funds. Case is closed.