I am facing a problem with ADCB for the past three-and-a-half months. I made a transaction to the UK, but the money has not yet reached the beneficiary. I have been constantly chasing ADCB with no result. ADCB is asking me to check with the beneficiary bank, which I did and got back to them stating the money has not yet reached the beneficiary.
I have sent this amount for my parents who were travelling to the UK on vacation in April. They came back but the money is yet to reach its destination.
I have visited the branch who tried to convince me stating that we will find a result soon. But they replied stating that the money has been transferred from ADCB to the beneficiary bank and shared the swift details. They are asking me to chase the beneficiary’s intermediate bank, which shouldn’t be my concern.
It should be the bank’s responsibility to get me the money back if it hasn’t reached its destination.
I request you to kindly raise this issue and help me obtain the money from the bank.
From Mr Alfred Edwin Mathew
Dubai
The management of ADCB responds: Thank you for your cooperation and communication with us in the endeavour to best serve our customers and resolve their issues.
Customer satisfaction is at the very top of our agenda, which is why we have an established Service Quality Unit that is dedicated to handling all customer enquiries and complaints. While we cannot comment on specific customer cases, we do take finding a solution for our customers very seriously and approach every situation with the best interest of the customer in mind.
With reference to Mr Mathew’s issue, please be advised that our Service Quality Unit has investigated the issue and confirmed that the customer has erroneously transferred Indian Rupees to a GBP account, hence he requested for recall of funds. As per the last confirmation we had received, funds are with the correspondent bank now and continuous reminders have been sent from our end, however, there was no response from the beneficiary/correspondent banks.
Although, no error or delay was caused by ADCB, we have offered the customer to credit funds to his account on an exceptional basis in order to avoid further inconvenience at his end, while the investigation will continue with the correspondent banks for recovery of funds. In case, our investigation reveals that the funds have been credited to the beneficiary’s account, we will debit the same from his account. Customer has agreed on the same and we are arranging for the credit of funds. Case is closed.
We continually urge all customers to contact our Service Quality Unit 24/7 by phone, email or web, should they need any further clarification regarding their issues.
We would like to thank you for bringing this issue to our attention and hence giving us the opportunity to further our servicing to our valued customers.
Mr Mathew responds: This is to confirm that ADCB has refunded the money back to my account. Many thanks for your support.
(Process initiation: July 4. Response from organisation: July 30. Process completion: September 10.)
