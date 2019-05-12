What you need to know: Reader raises complaint with Gulf News, gets it resolved by company.

I would like to ask Gulf News’ assistance regarding my bank settlement for the closure of my credit card with Emirates NBD.

Last March 2018, an agent from the Collection Department arranged a settlement to close my Emirates NBD credit card amounting to Dh7,000 payable for five months, which is Dh1,400 per month. Since it was my first time to process a settlement and she was responding to WhatsApp messages and my calls, I trusted her. Finally, on August 1, 2018 I completed the payment of the entire amount. I then messaged and called the agent from the Collection Department to ask for a clearance letter but suddenly the tone changes.

She told me that I have to contact Emirates NBD Customer Service. When I called the customer service, they informed me that I have to receive a settlement letter as proof which my agent did not provide. Now I called her and she said that she is not in charge of my account and she was on vacation during that time. She told me as well that she will inform her manager and they will call me but nothing happened. The bank is still contacting me to pay the outstanding amount, which has caused me distress and disturbance at work. It’s two months now and still nothing happened. I am sincerely asking for Gulf News assistance regarding my issue.

From Ms Leofel Toledano

Dubai



The management of Emirates NBD responds: We are pleased to inform you that our Group Customer Experience team has been in touch with Ms Leofel Toledano and provided her with the necessary clarifications and the matter is resolved to her satisfaction. We would like to reiterate our commitment to providing superior service to our customers and thank you for your continuous support in providing us with the opportunity to resolve their issues.



Ms Toledano responds: I finally got my clearance letter from Emirates NBD and I do confirm that my issue with them has been resolved. Thank you Gulf News for you big help.

(Process initiation: October 22, 2018. Response from organization: October 25, 2018. Reader confirmation: November 4, 2018.)