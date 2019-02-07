Depending on such filters leads to loss of reality, creating an expectation that one must be perfect at all times. However, this leads to a gap between the real and virtual image. It poses huge risks and consequences regarding one’s mental health and can fuel self-image, self-esteem and confidence issues. Doctors and relatives of individuals need to be aware of these effects. For example, at a plastic surgery appointment it is important to know if somebody is coming for the surgery for the right reason. In my opinion it is important to have a psychiatric assessment to rule out the underlying mental health issues.