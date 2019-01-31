“For the people attending the mass, it’s better to be outside [the stadium] because you will see him very close. But inside, he will be on the stage. Those who are closer to the stage, the VIPs, the government officials, which number about 9,000, will have a clearer view of him. All others will be behind them, and the rest will be in the galleries; of course they will see from afar. But there will be LCD screens for [easier viewing].”