Lamiya Siraj: Every one has technically become alone in this era of gadgets. Busy with the virtual world but hardly knows the person sitting or standing beside. In such a lifestyle if you have people around you and in your life who love and care for you, then you are truly blessed. Understanding this if your loved one gives you your time leaving you alone for sometime, it should be taken positively and appreciated. Utilise the best of it and value it. Give the best results as one need to be alone for sometime with own self.