The Chinese group wedding was carried out to mark the UAE’s Year of Tolerance

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, attended a wedding of nine Chinese couples at the Love Lakes. Image Credit: Instagram/ Courtesy: @yu.zhang.dubai

Dubai: A glamorous knot-tying occasion saw the serene lakes near Al Qudra transform into a picturesque landscape for nine couples who celebrated their wedding in Dubai.

The wedding was also attended by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to organisers, the culturally curious couples who travelled from China, "wanted to hold their wedding ceremony at the Love Lakes amid the sprawling tranquillity of Dubai’s undulating sand dunes."

The ceremony marked the first time the islands have been used for an exclusive private event, and it was carried off in typically spectacular Dubai fashion, with the nine bridal dresses fluttering in the desert breeze as an expression of unbridled marital joy.

The occasion was organised by Hala China, a joint initiative by Meraas and Dubai Holding, who hosted the wedding ceremony last week at the exclusive Love Lakes.

Hala China, which aims to promote cultural, trade and tourism ties between the UAE and China, made the occasion possible by seeking out the adventurous 18 Chinese residents and visitors who were looking to hold their wedding day in a unique setting.