Despite the prevalent notion of the majority winning, being sufficiently represented in different segments of society and overall having the ‘upper hand’, there are groups, often the largest in number in a community, which feel disenfranchised. Gulf News readers discuss why this phenomenon occurs.

Victim syndrome

People need to give others a chance

Time after time, we have seen that groups who are seen as the most powerful and largest in number are prone to the ‘victim syndrome’. We see this with the ‘white lives matter movement, in response to the ‘black lives matter’ stance. They fail to understand why such movements were started in the first place - to empower minorities. In Asia’s context, it can be religious minorities that are progressively getting rights. Sometimes this tends to enrage majority groups and they, in turn, can start believing in extreme ideologies as a reaction. At the end of the day, we need to understand that minorities have been subjected to marginalisation from the beginning of time. We need to embrace giving them their rights and understand that it might be their time to shine rather than claiming to be the victim. Let’s start being pro-active in making a social change, reminding people to build a better society rather than return to an archaic model.

Accept reality

Global shifts bring changes

I personally think that people who do not support the progress of minorities need a reality check. Yes, in some segments of society it can seem like they are excelling and being at the forefront of development and that is a great thing. However, the reality still is that most minorities around the world are suffering and disenfranchised. For example, we observe in many countries that unemployment among minority groups remains disproportionately high and the death rates say the same. Sometimes members of the majority group believe that minorities receive preferential treatment, but we need to understand why such a system was put in place initially. It was put in place to help groups historically subjected to mistreatment and violence. We need to be open to accepting the reality and demographic shifts in the world. As the world changes with globalisation, people we weren’t used to seeing in certain positions or being represented accurately everywhere will increase. As a collective soceity, we need to accept this as the path to follow.

Polarised world

All groups need to be heard

The West is currently very polarised, on one side you have the disenfranchised who believe a new demographic shift has placed them at a very disadvantageous position, one where they are bound by political correctness and reverse-racism and on the other side, you have leftists who are aggressive in their push for social reforms.

For the disenfranchised, it is not hard to see why they resist this new shift. For one, all these quotas for example, school, sport and work do help minorities get jobs and roles that those specific individuals may not deserve.

On the other side of the spectrum, it is great that there is social progress, however the way it is done can be construed as aggressive and in some instances, some feel as though they are becoming victims of reverse-racism. Using words like ‘white-privilege’ to put down non-minorities does nothing but instill anger.

Overall, I think that social progress is great and integral to society moving forward, however I believe that social reform should not be so aggressive as this only creates bitterness as opposed to unity.

Poll results

Do you think majority groups can be disenfranchised?

Yes: 67%

No: 33%

