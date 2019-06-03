Environmentalists and research groups are warning people of a gloomy future if the situation continues to get worse. A lot of harm was done to the environment in the past 20 years. Thanks to the improvement in quality of life, we have umpteen brands producing the same item. Our busy lives have created an unprecedented demand for quick, ready-made and instant consumables. This creates an increase in waste, which affects the planet. There requires a cultural shift in our societies where all members act responsibly and take steps to protect the environment. People should take measures to save the environment. Biodegradable and reusable materials should be implemented in daily life. Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and the fast food business rarely come in line with environmental sustainability. With urbanisation and globalisation, there is an increased population who have the purchasing power to buy packed and tinned items. These brands become popular but at the cost of the environment. Our water bodies are bearing the brunt of our actions and are becoming a dump yard for trash and plastic.