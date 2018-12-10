Dubai: These animals are looking for a forever home? Would you consider adopting them?
Zeus: Amanda’s Animal Rescue
Zeus was in a foster home and then adopted, but he was abandoned again! He is a beautiful dog and an absolute charmer. He is a year-old happy lad who loves dogs, people and children of all ages. He walks well on a leash, is well behaved and would love an active home. For details, contact Amanda’s Animal Rescue on their Facebook Page.
Nokano and Marcus: PARA UAE
These two German Shepherds have had a great transformation, from abandoned in skin and bones, with parasites, infected wounds and hardly any coat, to these two stunning dogs. It’s time for them to find a loving home. They are very attached to one another and around two years old. For details, contact PARA UAE on their Facebook Page or email paraofuae@gmail.com
Megan: Stray Dogs Centre UAQ
Megan was only three months old when she was rescued and is a three-legged miracle pup. She has survived the streets and blossomed into a real beauty. She is completely toilet trained, well socialised and a delight to be around. For details, contact Stray Dogs Centre UAQ on their Facebook Page or email to info@sdcuaq.com