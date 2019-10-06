I am receiving the credit card statement for another account name in my email ID from Mashreq bank. I’m already a Mashreq customer with this email ID registered for my account. Once I received an email, which is addressed to another person regarding a legal action they’re going to take, I called the concerned person given in the email ID. He told me nothing can be done without any written statement and asked me to reply to the email. I replied via email saying I’m the wrong person being addressed. And he replied saying, we will check and revert. I used to get only emails about this, but today I received a call from India asking for me (not for the other person) and they were asking me about the Mashreq dues and said they are handling Indian customers. For my account, I have paid all my dues, so I informed him that I don’t have any dues. He then told me he will send me an email regarding the same. Now I have received an email from them addressed to my name and in brackets they have written the other person’s name. I replied saying I am not the person that they referred to. I don’t know what to do.