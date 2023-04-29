The City Vet Clinic has been providing top-quality veterinary services for over a decade since its establishment in 2012. Equipped with a team of highly skilled doctors and staff, including soft tissue and orthopaedic surgeons, internal medicine, and cardiac surgeons, we have everything your pet needs to stay healthy and happy. With nine branches spread throughout Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Al Ain, we are easily accessible to pet owners in these areas. We understand that your pet’s well-being is a top priority, and we provide compassionate care and attention to every animal.
Now, The City Vet Clinic is proud to announce the launch of their latest addition to their state-of-the-art facilities - the VETSCAN IMAGYST. This cutting-edge technology from Vetscan Zoestis is a game-changer in veterinary diagnostics, and it’s available exclusively at The City Vet Clinic Al Warqa branch.
With the VETSCAN IMAGYST, pet owners can now receive diagnostic results for faecal, blood smear, dermatology, and cytology samples within just two hours. This ground-breaking technology utilizes a traditionally prepared slide and a cloud-based system that compares the sample with as many as 1,200 different fields of views. And with a team of board-certified parasitologists and pathologists available to read the slides in any time zone, pet owners can receive the fastest and most accurate results possible.
Gone are the days of waiting for results from abroad, as The City Vet Clinic’s VETSCAN IMAGYST brings the latest technology right to your doorstep. This revolutionary invention not only saves time but also helps in giving a quick and accurate diagnosis to our beloved pets, allowing for timely and effective treatment. So, the next time you need veterinary services for your pet, consider The City Vet Clinic. With their state-of-the-art facilities and compassionate staff, you can trust that your pet will receive the best possible care.