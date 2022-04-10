Hairstylist Maggie Semaan has worked for over a decade turning her childhood dreams into reality and last year she was able to be part of one of the biggest events in the world.

Semaan was the woman behind the hair of Manar Nadeem Deyani, the Bahraini beauty queen who participated in the Miss Universe pageant last December — making her the first woman from the country to be part of the global event.

In an interview with Gulf News last year, Deyani had praised Semaan for giving her “the best hair possible.”

Celebrity stylist Maggie Seymaan Image Credit: Supplied

Semaan has also worked with a number of international celebrity clients, such as singer Nicole Scherzinger, and says that doing hair is truly her passion.

Talking to Gulf News, Semaan spoke about her start in the industry, plus her tips for keeping hair healthy during Ramadan.

Could you tell me a bit about your hair styling philosophy?

So my philosophy in hairdressing is very much education, discipline and knowledge. Everything I do, it has to be thought through, educational ... it’s the same way I train my team.

How did you get into hairdressing?

Hairdressing was a passion for me. I was lucky enough that at a young age, since even before high school, I always knew it’s something that I love to do ... just doing my friends’ hair, my family’s hair ... until I figured out that it was actually my passion and it was something I was going to do pretty much forever. And it’s been 15 years now. And I love it more and more every day.

How did you prepare to style Miss Universe Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani?

You definitely have to set an idea, a vision and prepare a plan. Especially when we work with celebrities, which I do a lot. I work with a lot of celebrities internationally, I do a lot of fashion weeks, music videos, magazines, television. So it’s always something that we have to prepare ahead. And for Miss Universe Bahrain I had to create something that was just phenomenal for her because I wanted her to feel beautiful and confident, especially when she’s walking on that stage with all those inspirational women.

Miss Universe Bahrain Manar Nadeem Deyani Image Credit: Supplied

Can you describe the look you were going for?

We were going for something very fashionable and professional but very beautiful at the same time. And very elegant but still in a way where it’s something that anyone can wear ... perfect for a stage and for someone that is in the public eye. And it’s a look that’s very trendy.

What is it like working with celebrity clients? Do you feel like intimidated by them or are you just used to it now?

I think you get used to it. Of course, the experience gets you to a point where you’re so comfortable working with anyone. They’re so sweet, I love working with celebrities. They’re very inspirational. I learn something from every single one of them. It’s great for me because it brings me a scale higher, and I have so much to offer to them. I am at a point where I’m very comfortable with my work and I’ve pretty much seen it all. So nothing scares me anymore. I think that makes me very comfortable.

What are your top hair care tips?

The most important thing in a hair routine is your shampoo, conditioner and/or hair mask. So always use professional products because the quality is very important. When you use salon quality, you always get the best results for your hair. Of course it has to be suited to the hair. So if you’re blonde, you need to use products that are more for damaged hair. Even if you have virgin hair, sometimes there’s a lot of things that cause damage to the hair, whether it’s the sun, salt, water, chlorine, flat irons, the wrong tools. So definitely always use professional, always treat your hair and take care of it. Put good treatments. Even the way you tie your hair can affect it. [Be] gentle with it.

Hair care tips Image Credit: Shutterstock

Ramadan hair care tips

“Hot temperatures and intense summer heat makes our hair more prone to some serious stress and damage,” Semaan said in a statement. “While fasting during the holy month of Ramadan can bring multiple physical benefits, fasting for longer periods can lead to dehydration which can wreak havoc on your hair.”

Here’s Semaan’s ultimate Ramadan hair care guide, as told to Gulf News ...

SPLIT ENDS

The best way to start is by refreshing your hair with a trim. If your hair strands currently consist of split ends and aren’t healthy, intense sun exposure can only make it worse. Pro-tip: a haircut every 3 months on average is the ideal to maintain healthy hair growth.

Handling split-ends

SCALP CARE

A healthy scalp means healthy hair and just as your skin needs its SPF, so do your locks. Utilising hair products enriched with a UV filter will help protect your scalp from harmful rays as well as working to maintain your hair’s moisture levels.

HAIR SERUM

Applying a hair serum after every time you wash your hair will not only help calm the frizz your hair may experience during the hotter months of Ramadan but can also protect your hair from environmental pollution and repair damage. If you have a crown of curls, a simple hair serum routine will improve and support those curl’s moisture during the day.

HAIR MASK

Hair masks provide your hair with much needed nutrients that can work wonders for your hair than your average daily conditioner. It’s a great “me-time” ritual you can do once a week to keep your hair intensely moisturised and restore it to its healthiest state.

COVER UP

Use a hat or a scarf whenever you’re out in the sun. Besides a great fashion accessory, it protects your hair from damaging UV rays, helping retain scalp moisture.

HYDRATION IS ALWAYS KEY

Did you know that water makes up almost 25 per cent of the weight of a single hair strand? It is the main source and key ingredient that contributes to hair growth and plays a vital role in the overall health of your mane. Now imagine what dehydration can cause to your hair. Pro-tip: make sure to drink lots of water in between iftar and suhoor.