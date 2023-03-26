Highlights
Ravi Santiago, Cluster General Manager, Ramada Hotel & Suites by Wyndham Ajman, Ramada by Wyndham Beach Hotel Ajman & Wyndham Garden Ajman Corniche, shares details in an exclusive interview with GN Focus
As a leading hospitality brand in the UAE, what are the offerings the group has in store for its guests this Ramadan?
Wyndham Hotels Ajman are enthusiastically gearing up to celebrate a prosperous month of Ramadan. The nation is decorated with illuminating lights and traditional decorations to create a festive and celebratory atmosphere. We have launched various packages across our hotels to benefit our guests that are looking forward to celebrating this holy month. We have four outlets namely Orchid Restaurant offering traditional Arabic & Asian cuisine, King’s Grill Restaurant offering fresh BBQ grills, Gourmet Garden Restaurant offering international cuisine and Seascape restaurant offering fresh seafood. Our offers range from exclusive restaurant deals to attractive group and corporate iftar packages.
What are 2 major hospitality trends you see during Ramadan?
The biggest trends to observe this year will be the set-up of Ramadan tents providing a traditional Arabic experience and selection of iftar buffets across the country. The Food and Beverage outlets are ready to welcome the guests with top-notch offerings. Providing guests with unique iftar and suhoor experiences that go beyond just food and drink will be the main aim of hospitality leaders.
The hospitality sector in the UAE is also well known for its charity and community involvement. Every year, Wyndham Hotels Ajman along with many other hotels and restaurants in the UAE participate in charitable initiatives during Ramadan, such as organising food donation drives, distributing meals to the less fortunate, and supporting local charitable organisations. These initiatives are often in line with the spirit of giving and generosity that is central to Ramadan.
Please share a personal message for GN Readers and UAE citizens on the occasion of Ramadan.
As Ramadan approaches, I want to take this opportunity to extend my warmest wishes to all GN readers and UAE residents. Ramadan is a time of reflection, prayer and compassion, and it is a special time of the year that brings people together in a spirit of unity and generosity. We encourage everyone to come together and share blessings with one another.
May this Ramadan bring you peace, joy, and spiritual fulfilment. Ramadan Kareem!