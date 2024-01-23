Around 80 per cent of a healthy lifestyle is built on diet and nutrition. This not only keeps your calories in check, but healthy eating habits have a compound effect on mental clarity and your energy, making the day-to-day health decisions that little bit easier.

Tired of the endless cycle of planning, shopping and cooking? Imagine a world where nutritious, delicious meals appear at your doorstep. No more cooking, shopping, planning and calorie calculating.

Kcal has been the UAE’s leading healthy meal delivery and meal plan provider for over 15 years. Kcal offers one simple compounding promise - more time. Clearer thinking, less time thinking, more energy, less stress to supercharge your 2024.

We’ve created meal plans to suit every lifestyle and dietary preference. Whether you’re a busy professional, health-obsessed, or someone simply looking to add variety to your meals, we’ve got you covered.

Image Credit: Supplied

Features and benefits

• Customisable menus: Created to meet your dietary needs, including options for vegetarian, gluten-free, new mums, diabetics and low-carb diets.

• Fresh ingredients: We use only the freshest ingredients to prepare each meal.

• Time-saving: No more meal planning, grocery shopping, or cooking. More time for you to enjoy the things you love.

• Health and nutrition: Our meals are designed by nutritionists, ensuring a perfect balance of nutrients.

• Convenient delivery: Delivered right to your doorstep, ready to heat and eat.

“I started Kcal about 15 days ago and I’ve already lost 2kg,” says Rime M. “Super happy from the service provided - delivery is ALWAYS on time and the food is tasty and different.”

Ready to simplify your life and enjoy delicious, healthy meals every day? Visit kcallife.com/meal-plans or call us at 800-39872 to start your journey towards hassle-free and healthy dining.

Sign up now and get 25 per cent off your first month’s subscription.