As summer comes to an end, parents and students are preparing for the back-to-school season. The excitement and anticipation of a new school year are palpable, and finding the perfect outfits and essentials is crucial. Brands For Less, a popular retailer known for its affordable and trendy products, has launched its exclusive Back to School collection, both in stores and online.

Brands For Less caters to students of all ages, with a range of options. Whether you are a kindergartner stepping into the classroom for the first time or a college student heading back to campus, their collection has something for everyone to start the academic year in style.

One of the highlights of the Brands For Less Back to School collection is its diverse selection of clothing, including uniforms, casual wear, and sportswear. The uniforms are designed to meet school dress codes while incorporating modern trends. The casual-wear section features comfortable yet fashionable outfits, perfect for everyday school attire. For those who are into sports and physical activities, the sportswear collection offers practical and stylish options to keep you comfortable during gym class or after-school activities.

Brands For Less provides a variety of backpacks and accessories. A sturdy and reliable backpack is an essential item for any student, and this collection offers an impressive assortment. From vibrant colors and patterns to sleek and minimalistic designs, there is a backpack to suit every taste and personality. Brands For Less also offers a range of accessories such as lunch boxes, water bottles and stationery to complete your back-to-school shopping list.

Why shop at Brands For Less?

Here are some more reasons why Brands For Less is the perfect place to prepare for the new academic year.

• Great selection: Brands For Less offers a wide selection of international brands to choose from, so you are sure to find everything you need for your back to school wardrobe.

• Unbeatable prices: Brands For Less offers savings of up to 70 per cent off retail price on international brands, so you can save money without sacrificing style.

• Convenient shopping: With the collection available both in-stores and online, customers have the flexibility to choose their preferred shopping experiences. Brands For Less has multiple outlets across the UAE. If you prefer the convenience of online shopping, their user-friendly website (BrandsForLess.com)allows you to explore the collection and make purchases from the comfort of your home.

• Easy returns: If you are not happy with your purchase, Brands For Less offers a hassle-free return policy.

Tips for shopping at Brands For Less

Here are some additional tips for shopping for ‘Back to School’ at Brands For Less:

• Shop early: The best deals are usually found earlier in the season.

• Check the clearance section: You can often get great deals on clearance items, so be sure to check the clearance section for some hidden treasures.

• Use coupons: Be sure to check the website and social media pages, they often offer coupons and promo codes.