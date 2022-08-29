For two decades, Thomsun, the pioneers in music education, is breaking new grounds in the industry across UAE. Embarking with distribution of the complete range of Yamaha musical and audio products in 1992, the company has emerged as the leading and most renowned name in musical and audio products industry and the leading music schools in the region.

Thomsun music institute has classes for all ages, from piano, guitar, violin, drums, wind instruments, dance and vocal. We provide a progressive environment, enabling the students to learn individually or in groups. State-of-the-art teaching methods and qualified faculty ensure a wholesome learning experience. The institute promotes family-oriented music education giving importance to the children’s development in music. Our motto is “Music Education for all ages”. The institutes are currently located at WAFI and IBN Batutta Malls.

Our institutes also provide Yamaha music education in Dubai. The philosophy of Yamaha is to offer the joy of music to everyone and to cultivate the musical sense that everyone is born with.

Yamaha music classes are imparted at both our Institutes. Junior music course is the most popular among the music programs. It is known for its unique format of imparting music education to 4-year-old children and above.The program based on the method of “imitation and repetition’- this is how children easily learn at this age, imitating their teacher, by listening, singing and playing music.

At Thomsun Music Institute, we engage in various techniques and expertise, enabling the students to undertake the course of their choice, in a simplified, relaxing, fun-filled environments starting from the age of four. Lessons for theory in music are also conducted and classes are suggested in accordance to the grade of the student.

Guitar classes are conducted by virtuosos, in their own right. They are offered in a range of classical, acoustic, electric and bass guitars, forages 5 and above.

Dance classes include zumba and ballet for ages 3 and above.

We understand the need for teaching children from an early age. Studies prove that music education contributes in better development of children which contributes to accelerate life skills and wire the brain creatively.