As battery technology advances so does the applicability of electric propulsion. Imagine a world where you can run your boat or yacht fully on electric power, quietly and with zero emissions. Torqeedo from Germany is at the forefront of this development. It is the only company manufacturing out-of-the-box electric propulsions solutions for kayaks, day boats and even ferries. Using BMW technology for larger lithium-ion batteries, it is available in a range from 1hp to 200hp.