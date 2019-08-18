Become a minimalist dresser and your life could change Image Credit: Pexels

Dubai: Practicality is not the first thing we think about when most of us look into our closets. We spend many precious hours of our lives standing in front of the wardrobe, contemplating what to wear. This daily issue does not happen to those who own capsule closets.

A capsule closet is an assortment of a small amount of essential clothing pieces that are classic enough never to go out of fashion. Some people live with just 37 pieces in their closets, including shoes and bags. Not only does having a capsule closet save a lot of money, but it also save tons of time. Shopping has now become a very important pastime for people and at the end of the day, we buy average trendy things that we don’t need. They somehow end up in the back of our wardrobe. It is possible to be happy with less. Having a capsule closet can prove it.

According to many minialist dressers and capsule closet owners, there isn't a specific number that people need to follow, however, the ideal number of items to have in your capsule closet is 37 pieces, including tops, bottoms, dresses, outerwear, and shoes. These 37 pieces should however not include workout clothes, jewellery, accessories, purses, swimsuits, pyjamas/loungewear and underwear. The point is that going out should be easier, not making your life harder. The idea is that you should only go shopping once every three to six months, so that you can dress for the season. Here are the 5 steps you need to take to acheive a capsule closet.

1. The purge

Empty your entire closet out and lay everything on your bed. Identify the things that you love and absolutely cannot live without. Put these back into your closet. That’s all that will go in there right now.

2. The 3 ways this can go

Now that you’ve put your absolute favourite pieces back into the closet. You have to create three piles on your bed; 1. Maybe 2. Donate 3. Seasonal. Fill each pile accordingly and be very honest with yourself. For clothes that may not fit you perfectly but you can’t get yourself to throw them away, put these in the 'maybe' pile. All your 'maybes' need to go in a box and get stored it in your garage, or under your bed. You could go back to get something if you need to, but you most likely won’t. Your donation pile can go to charity, while your seasonal items should be folded and put into a specific section of your closet, which you will not go near until the appropriate season.

3. Narrow it down

Make a proper assessment of what is left in your closet. Narrow your pieces down to 37, or whatever number you think works best for you. Really look at all your clothes and make sure they work well together. Make sure you have items that fit to every occasion and are versatile enough to belong in your capsule closet.

4. The breakdown

The reason Rector chose the number 37, was because she knew what she wanted her break down to be. 9 pairs of shoes, 9 bottoms, and 15 tops. Then the remaining 4 were just enough for 2 dresses and 2 jackets/coats. A very minimalistic approach to fashion.

5. The essential pieces

We've put together a list of investment pieces that you will wear throughout the year. These 10 pieces will find a spot in your capsule closet not matter what season.

1. A cashmere crew neck sweater

Preferably in a colour that will go with everything. Grey, navy or black are a great option.

2. Denim Jacket

A basic denim jacket without any holes, patches or weird colours. This one will stay with you for years and years.

3. Black heels

This is where you can really invest. A classic black shoe can be worn forever. A Great pair of black Manolo Blahniks can go a very long way.

4. A crisp white shirt

Make sure it’s long enough to be tucked in and has a classic cut that can be worn throughout the year and in any season.

5. The perfect blazer

Even if your job doesn’t require you to wear semi-formal, every woman needs to own a proper black blazer. The fit has to be perfect, so make sure you try many on before you get yourself the perfect one.

6. Denim all the way

You have to have a pair of jeans that fit you no matter what type they are. Whether skinny jeans, flared or boot cut, pick a style that suit you and go for it.

7. A silk blouse

Make sure you own a soft and supple blouse, in an elegant colour. They can make any outfit look well put together.

8. A Little black dress

Every woman needs a well-fitting black dress that she can wear to any occasion. Whether it’s to the office or to a night out. Find a dress that will look good on you no matter what and it will be the most versatile piece in your wardrobe.

9. White Tee

Make sure your white T shirt isn’t see through or v neck. Get something with a good material and has a neckline that will work underneath anything or really well on its own.

10. Casual white sneakers