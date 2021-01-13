Dubai: If you've been hearing fireworks in the distance, then you're definitely overhearing the DSF 2021 firework shows taking places at different venues in the city.
The fireworks are a much-loved mainstay of each addition of DSF and a firm favourite for visitors and residents. over the next two weeks on Thursday and Friday, you can watch the fireworks at Al Seef at 8.30pm and La Mer at 9.30pm.
And in three weeks on Saturday January 30, the final day of the 26th edition of DSF, there will be an extra special closing weekend firework display at four different destinations in Dubai including The Pointe at 8pm, Al Seef at 8.30pm, Dubai Festival City Mall at 9pm and La Mer at 9.30pm.
What else can I do for DSF?
With three weeks left to enjoy the Dubai Shopping Festival, there are plenty of opportunities to go shopping, watch live entertainment, take part in activities and benefit from some mega promotions available across the city’s landmarks, world-famous destinations and shopping malls.
This week is your last chance to A carnival of fun, games, entertainment, food and much more, the Dubai Winter Festival will be staged at Zabeel Park until January 15, 2021, from 4pm to 10pm each day.
The Palm Fountain, the world's largest fountain show located at The Pointe on the Palm Jumeirah, will thrill visitors with daily shows throughout DSF. The Palm Fountain provides performance of dancing water and thundering music including Rashed Al Majed’s ‘Dubai Kawkab Akhar’ song. The first show will start at 6pm with the last at 10.30pm on weekdays and 12am on weekends.