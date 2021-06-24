1 of 30
ADDRESS BEACH RESORT: Soak in the summer sunshine as Address Beach Resort relaunches their ultimate pool day. Whether it’s relaxing by the adult pool or heading down to the beach, you'll be doing it in style, all while overlooking gorgeous views. The offer also includes dining from the Mediterranean cuisine restaurant, The Beach Grill. Priced at Dh380 per person, the couples package is priced at Dh650, while the family package is Dh850, inclusive of credit towards food and beverage.
ADDRESS FOUNTAIN VIEWS: With the arrival of summer, a dip in the pool at Address Fountain Views becomes even more appealing. Access to the Pool Lounge, is available from Sunday to Thursday, for Dh200 per person with Dh150 to spend on F&B and for Dh300 per person over the weekend with Dh200 to spend on F&B. This deal is only valid until September 30.
ADDRESS DUBAI MALL: A dip in one of the largest open-air pools in Downtown Dubai, lunch at Cabana restaurant and admiring Burj Khalifa from your sun lounger. From Sunday to Thursday, for Dh200 per person with Dh150 to spend on F&B and for Dh300 per person over the weekend with Dh200 to spend on F&B, enjoy access inclusive of food and beverages at The Pool Lounge.
ADDRESS DOWNTOWN: With summer approaching, a swim in the pools at Address Downtown is looking really good right now. From Sunday to Thursday, for Dh200 per person with Dh150 to spend on F&B and for Dh300 per person over the weekend with Dh200 to spend on F&B, enjoy access inclusive of food and beverages at The Pool Lounge. This offer is available until September 30.
ADDRESS SKY VIEW: Time for a swim at the gorgeous pool at Address Sky View. From Sunday to Thursday, for Dh200 per person with Dh150 to spend on F&B and for Dh300 per person over the weekend with Dh200 to spend on F&B, enjoy access inclusive of food and beverages at The Pool Lounge. This offer is available until September 30. This pool day does not include the infinity pool on the 54th floor.
AL JADDAF ROTANA SUITE HOTEL: Taking place daily, this pool deal at Al Jaddaf Rotana Suite Hotel will have you poolside enjoying unlimited beverages and one main course from the menu while you wind down in style at one of the city’s newest hotels. For Dh180 per person, you get all-inclusive pool day access including unlimited beverages and one main course between 2pm to 4pm.
ANANTARA THE PALM DUBAI RESORT: Take some time off and enjoy a pool day at this palm hotel. Buy your pool pass for Dh270 and redeem Dh170 to spend at one of their restaurants. Take a seat at a table for lunch or cool down with a fresh juice or have something fruity delivered to your sunbed. The downside is that the offer is only available from Sundays to Wednesdays only.
ANDAZ DUBAI THE PALM: Take advantage of a daycation package and enjoy a relaxing pool day at Andaz Dubai The Palm. For Dh499 for two, you'll get a hotel room 10am to 8pm as well as access to the pools, beach, and spa. The best part is that you get Dh200 in food and beverage credit.
ANDREEA'S: Located at the beachfront of the Habtoor Grand Resort Autograph Collection, this chic venue features elegant interior design, blue waters of a newly expanded pool, and a palm tree spattered terrace. The beach club has views of the Dubai Marina Skyline and a gorgeous sunset. The kitchen puts out handcrafted internationally inspired food from 11am straight through into the late night hours. Choose from a selection of Sushi/Sashimi and handcrafted pizzas from the wood-burning oven and much more. On weekdays it's a peaceful hideaway from the city, minutes away from the heart of the Dubai Marina and JBR. On the weekends and Mondays, after the sun sets, the setting transforms into a vibrant celebration. Dh250 minimum spend; Ladies Day on Thursday and Saturday are priced at Dh125.
AZURE BEACH: Make the most of the Dubai summer by soaking up the sun at Azure Beach. Azure Beach Dubai is a favourite beachside hangout at Rixos Premium Dubai, JBR, where Dubai residents and visitors can spend the day under the sun. Azure Beach has recently elevated its luxury offering with the introduction of individual private plunge pools for its six exclusive cabanas, creating the latest in ultimate poolside experiences. The cabanas are available for hire during standard opening times, with a variety of packages to choose from. Guests can book one of the exclusive cabanas at Azure Beach for a minimum spend of Dhs4,000 for the small pool cabanas and Dhs6,000 for the large pool cabanas, which are fully redeemable on food and drinks. These cabanas even have access to their own private plunge pools, accommodating 6 to 7 people, depending on the size. Reservations in advance are highly recommended. Weekdays are priced at Dh300 and Dh100 is redeemable on F&B, Weekends for Dh400 with Dh150 redeemable on F&B.
BAB AL SHAMS: Located among the dunes, Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa is hosting a Private Cabana Experience for anyone looking to unwind. Priced at Dh1,000 for two people, the experience provides access to a private cabana, accompanied by a lunch menu, a shared fruit platter, four house beverages and a free-flow of soft beverages along with access to the family and kid’s pool with the Dubai desert scenery keeping you company.
BLA BLA: The Bla Bla Beach Club, located at The Beach, opposite JBR, is the first independent property in the area that is licensed to offer beverages and shisha, as well as live music. The beachfront club also has a massive infinity pool and is located directly opposite Bluewaters Island with uninterrupted views of the sea and the Dubai Eye. The beach club also features plenty of Instagram-worthy spots. Amenities include towels, showers, changing facilities, lockers, hairdryers and hair straighteners. It is priced at Dh200 on weekdays with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, Dh300 on weekends with Dh200 redeemable on F&B.
BARASTI BEACH BAR: Barasti has always been one of the city’s most popular and vibrant bars. Boasting a vast outdoor seating area and a casual vibe. You can swim, eat, watch sports and enjoy live music, which is on throughout the week. If lazy beach days are more your thing Barasti also offers a relaxing vibe. If you don’t want to leave when the sun goes down, you can stay and party into the night. Entry is free.
BURJ CLUB: Enjoy a pool day with a view of Burj Khalifa and The Dubai Fountain. The Burj Club is a 6,320 square-metre fitness and wellness retreat located in the iconic skyscraper in the heart of Dubai. Set over five levels, one of them dedicated exclusively for ladies, the club boasts a multitude of fitness, leisure and wellbeing facilities with panoramic views of the city. Pool passes are priced at Dh150.
COVE BEACH DUBAI: Cove Beach offers Dubai residents an idyllic all-day beach lounge. With a soft white sandy beach, blue water and open lounge spaces, the venues beach facilities are a lavish retreat. Featuring authentic Mediterranean Riviera flavours, from Provence to Tuscany, the restaurant at Cove Beach serves a modern twist on traditional tastes at their beachside restaurant. With fresh ingredient-driven dishes, Cove beach offers food from the South of France to Italy with highlighted signature dishes. Grilled seafood, homemade pasta and an prepared selection of vegetarian dishes. Weekdays are priced Dh200 per person for a day pass (Dh100 to spend on F&B) and Dh300 for a day pass on weekends (Dh150 to spend on F&B).
COVE BEACH ABU DHABI: Cove Beach Abu Dhabi at Makers District on Al Reem Island is the latest beach club to launch in the capital. The licensed venue offers a picturesque ocean view and the Al Reem skyline as well as a 100-seat outdoor restaurant and lounge, a beach and an infinity pool. The 300 meters of beach is the only swimmable beach on Al Reem Island. With different party themes every week, Cove Beach at Makers District is accessible during the day and at night. They also offer dining and special deals for ladies every Thursday and brunch on Friday. Weekdays for Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, Weekends for Dh300 with Dh150 redeemable on F&B.
FIVE PALM JUMEIRAH: This hotel offers a beach spanning 150 metres on the West Palm, featuring double width sun loungers, cabanas, and a deck for dining as well as housing an instagrammable glass-lined pool equipped with a chandelier. The menu features sharing style dishes from across the Mediterranean that has been carefully crafted for you to share and enjoy with friends and family. Inspired by a journey across the Mediterranean, guests can tuck into an array of cold and hot tapas from Spain, Greece, Turkey and the Levant. From fresh salads and mezze to speciality seafood and sushi platters. Weekdays Dh150 fully redeemable on F&B and Dh250 fully redeemable on F&B
JUMEIRAH ISLANDS CLUBHOUSE: Dubai’s new dining, lifestyle and fitness hub, is inviting people to escape the summer heat with a laidback day of relaxation at The Pool. JIC’s Riviera-inspired, alfresco venue is open to all, daily from 8am to 7pm. Guests are welcome to use the temperature-controlled pool and facilities, including sun loungers and cabanas, and order from a menu of delicious F&B options. Sun seekers can stretch out on shaded poolside loungers for Dh50 spend on weekdays and Dh100 spend at the weekend. Ideal for groups of friends, couples, or families, The Pool’s cabanas are also available with extra space to enjoy with a minimum spend.
MISSIPPIS: Missippis Pool Bar & Social Hub is a fun, accessible and brand-new poolside hangout located on the rooftop of Avani Ibn Battuta Dubai, Missippi’s is the perfect escape from the concrete jungle, without the hassle of leaving Dubai. Picture the colourful cafes of Bali, throw in a touch of Tulum’s tropics, add the artistry of Miami, and top it off with a wide selection of vibrant bevvies, global bites and unique cocktails. The venue oozes personality and offers guests a photo op at every turn. Designed to be an Instagrammer’s dream with a space that combines stylish modern décor with earthy-wooden cabana. Open all day every day, from 6am till late, Missippi’s is where you go for good times with good friends. Guests can avail of valet parking at the entrance of Avani hotel or choose to park at the adjoining Ibn Battuta Mall. Weekdays areDh100 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B, Weekends are Dh200 with Dh100 redeemable on F&B.
NAMMOS: The famous Mykonos Beach Club is one of Dubai's most popular spots. It's technically not marketed as a beach club, but more as a fine dining restaurant with a private beach. Nammos Dubai located at the Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach presents a brand new gastronomic experience that adds to the food and entertainment scene of the UAE. If you’ve been to the one in Mykonos, you might have heard that the Psarou Bay beach has had a slew of A-list visitors including Lewis Hamilton, Gigi Hadid, Kendal Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio and Usain Bolt. Nammos stands out for its signature food, shisha at the beach bar and chic design. A day pass is Dh200 and includes a beach bed and a towel.
NIKKI BEACH DUBAI: Nikki Beach Dubai is located on the Arabian Gulf on Pearl Jumeira Island. This 14,000-square-meter property is modelled after the same modern, all-white look and feel of the other Nikki Beach locations across the globe, and features beautiful architecture and design. By day, guests can lounge poolside, reserve a table for lunch and enjoy the beats of the DJ spinning from one of the bars. The pool area is filled with oversized white luxury day beds, single beds, private cabanas with shaded sofa seating area and three Ultimate VIP cabanas. For an indulgent experience, each of these three Ultimate VIP Cabanas is equipped with their own pool, terrace, cabana bed, sofas, dining table, bathroom, and changing facility. Weekdays From Dh150 for a single sun lounger including a towel with Dh100 to spend on F&B, Weekends Dh300 with Dh250 to spend on F&B.
RAFFLES DUBAI: Enjoy access to the Raffles outdoor swimming pool for Dh175 per person on weekdays, including Dh100 that can be used for food and drinks and complimentary access for one child up to 12 years per adult. The pool pass is priced at Dh200 on weekends for adults with Dh150 redeemable on food and drinks. Children between 6 to 12 years are charged Dh75 and complimentary for children below 6 years. A monthly pool membership can also be redeemed at Dh750 for two adults, free for one child up to 12 years old and includes a 20 per cent discount on spa treatments and food and beverage.
SAL: Sal is the beach club at the Burj Al Arab. The contemporary venue is located at the terrace of the Burj Al Arab Hotel. The space is home to a 100-metre infinity pool. Headed up by Chef Roberto Rispoli, Sal offers Spanish and Portuguese cuisine. With a menu of sea-inspired dishes designed for sharing, it features special dishes like Prawns in Roasted Tomato Sauce or wild crab and signature mains including Homemade Trenette Pasta & King Crab, Seabream Isolana, and Sea Salt Crusted Seabass. To end, guests can choose from a variety of sweets from the Dessert Trolley. It is priced at Dh800 per person including a food and beverage credit of Dh400 at Sal Restaurant.
SUMMERSALT: This Jumeirah Al Naseem beach club is a bit of a hidden gem. Enjoy awesome views of the Burj Al Arab, while bobbing around in the pool. Enjoy access to the pool and gorgeous Jumeirah Al Naseem beach and treat yourself to some beachside bites with signature beverages and more, while guest and resident DJ’s play tunes. Cost: Dh200 per person on weekdays, Dh375 per person on the weekend, Dh350 per couple (weekday), Dh550 per couple (weekend)
SWISSOTEL AL GHURAIR: The wellness-focused 'Vitality Daycation' offer includes a new spa menu that features a wide array of treatments that are guaranteed to rejuvenate and revive your body as well as your mind. It gets better with a 50 per cent off on all treatments from the spa menu including a luxury package with a French skincare brand Anne Semonin. Moreover, the offer includes a health-focused lunch as well as a well-deserved treatment at the Swissôtel Spa. The offer includes pool and gym access for the day where you can soak up the sun by the hotel’s stunning pool, the perfect way to embrace summer. The Vitality lunch menu includes pool & gym access for the day with prices starting at Dh65 for three courses and Dh55 for two courses.
SAADIYAT BEACH CLUB, ABU DHABI: Relax while surrounded by natural beauty at the Saadiyat Beach Club. Take a dip in the pool and sample the menu that the club’s restaurants and lounges have to offer. Entry includes access to the beach, swimming pool and loungers until sunset, to the workout room and spa facilities such as sauna, steam, Jacuzzi and plunge pool until 8pm. Dh250 for singles, Dh350 for couples.
TWIGGY BY LA CANTINE: Twiggy by La Cantine is one of the newest beach clubs and restaurant concepts in town. Located at the Park Hyatt Dubai Lagoon, t0he new spot comes from the team behind culinary hotspots Mimi Kakushi, La Cantine du Faubourg, Ninive and Lana Lusa. A place for those who want to chill, the sunny "beachside" restaurant offers a Mediterranean-inspired menu – with the addition of a sushi selection. It has chic vibes and a chilled yet playful atmosphere with an upbeat soundtrack. The best thing about Twiggy is that it gives you access to the famed 100m Park Hyatt Lagoon with prices starting from Dh200 on weekdays and Dh250 on weekends.
VIDA EMIRATES HILLS: This summer daycation offer is called ‘Sip Dip and Flip’ at The Hills. Beat the heat this summer and spend your days dipping in and out of the infinity pool overlooking the golf courses while enjoying their tasty pool bites. Dh120 per person fully redeemable on food and beverage.
WHITE BEACH: White Beach is the beach club at the Atlantis Dubai. It features an Instagram-worthy infinity pool, a chic outdoor restaurant for out-of-this-world dining and a breezy open-air terrace perfect for sunset sipping. The day-to-night venue has views of the Dubai Skyline. Ladies day takes place every Monday and they can enjoy unlimited beverages and grape and 50 per cent off on a special food menu. A day pass includes a single bed and starts from Dh150, with Dh100 redeemable on food and beverage on Sunday, Monday and Wednesday, Dh300 with Dh200 redeemable on Weekends and Public Holidays.
ZERO GRAVITY: Zero Gravity is home to a 39 meter glass-fronted infinity swimming pool highlighted by a 22-metre curved acrylic panel. Experience a day to night vibe, with laid-back lounging on the beach and pool. Enjoy lunch or dinner in the restaurant and a full-on party vibe when the sun sets. Pool and beach access, towels, changing facilities and amenities including fresh fruit, ice lollies, sunglasses cleaning and cold towels are included in the entry price. A day pass can cost Dh150 Sunday. Tuesday and Wednesday and Dh149 for women and Dh249 for men on Thursday, Dh249 for women and Dh299 for men on Friday to Saturday.
