Dubai: The first week of Christmas has seen the entire city light up for the festive season as residents gear up to celebrate Christmas, New Year's Eve and the winter season itself. [Pictured: Christmas decorations at Dubai Mall)
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
After a few years of COVID rules, this festive season will see residents be able to celebrate like we did in the pre-pandemic days. With bright decorations, bazaars, night markets and special offerings, the season has something for every age and every interest. [Pictured: Christmas decorations at Wafi Mall, Dubai]
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
Also part of the celebration is shopping and malls have been piling on the festive decorations with everything from 'snow' to leaping reindeers. This season will also see the Gitex Shopper event and the Dubai Shopping Festival. [Pictured: Mall of the Emirates]
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
The best part of the festive activations are the gigantic, extravagant Christmas trees on display. These make for the perfect photo backdrops, and many of the events also have their own Santas ready for meet-and-greet sessions and photos.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Whether you crave a let - see what we did there? - picture for your Insta frame or just a fun, evening out with family, there's something for everyone in Dubai. [Pictured: Christmas tree and decorations at the Wafi Mall]
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
People rush to get their last-minute shopping done at The Dubai Mall a day ahead of Christmas.
Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan/ Gulf News
A little girl gets snapped in front of the giant Christmas tree at the Mall of the Emirates during her very merry outing.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
There’s so much to do at this time of year – including all that shopping. Get the best deals in the UAE as the country really knows how to do festive.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News
Try one of these festive fairs for a whole lot of fun and more.
Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News