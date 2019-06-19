The Malaysian-born celebrity chef, known for Asian-Australian fusion cuisine, will curate a five-course tasting menu between July 6 and 12 at the MasterChef, the TV Experience, restaurant at Millennium Place Marina, Dubai.

Chan and the head chef Margarita are also offering fans the chance to swap TV remote controls for chef aprons for a masterclass at the restaurant. Open to 12 would-be chefs on July 7 from 5pm, the masterclass will see participants recreate Chef Chan’s Taro and Tofu Tortellini, using pasta made from scratch. In addition, following the masterclass, attendees will also take away a MasterChef apron and a recipe card signed by Chan. Prices start at Dh215.