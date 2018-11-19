Shimmers
If you didn’t get a chance to visit the Mediterranean this summer, your next best option could be Shimmers, a Greek beachside restaurant that just reopened after the summer. The beach-chic restaurant brings Greek cuisine, and a laid-back vibe — a taste of Mykonos to Madinat Jumeirah. Try new additions to the menu, which include Yiouvetsi Astakou, a traditional Greek Orzo pasta cooked with fresh lobster and Greek-style roasted vegetables, Gamopilafo, a lamb stew accompanied with fluffy rice and zingy lemon and Paidakia, tender lamp chops with Greek style sauteed potatoes topped with crumbled Feta cheese. Shisha is also available and can be enjoyed in a variety of flavours.
Location: Mina A Salam, Jumeirah
Cost: Around Dh350 for two
Timings: Open every day from 12pm to 5pm and 6.00pm to 12.30am
___
Loca
Loca has introduced some fresh new dishes. These include Chilaquiles Rojos Tazajo with beef tenderloin, chili sauce, black beans puree, egg and fresh cheese. Other options are Tamales Yucatecos, Sabana and Pollo En Mole — a chicken dish with Loca mole, served on buttered spinach and zucchini. End the meal with a Tres-Leches — a traditional three-milk cake served with chocolate ice-cream.
Location: Souk Al Bahar and Dubai Marine Resort
Cost: Around Dh300 for two
Timings: Daily from 12pm to 2am
___
Eggspectation
Perfect for breakfast, a midday snack, lunch or dinner, the all-day dining menu offers all kinds of dishes. Their new menu includes imaginative creations like the spicy buffalo fried chicken tacos drizzled with umami blue-cheese dressing as well as fillet mignon and lobster Bearnaise, Spanish style garlic shrimp, and a smoked salmon bagel sandwich just to name a few.
Location: City Walk, The Beach JBR, Matajer Mall, Sharjah
Cost: Around Dh150 for two
Timings: Daily from 7am to 12am
___
Bagatelle
Bagatelle is a Dubai hotspot still going strong after so many years. Their menu is French mediteranian food with a twist. Their chef just introduced a new dish, the Gambas Rotie, a dish of creamy, flavourful comfort. This seafood and carb-lover’s will leave you feeling good. The risotto dish is made with sea weed risotto, roasted prawns and topped with a fragrant red pepper sauce.
Location: Bistrot Bagatelle is located on the 1st floor of The Fairmont
Cost: Dh190 per dish
Timings: Open daily from 8pm to 3am
___