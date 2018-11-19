If you didn’t get a chance to visit the Mediterranean this summer, your next best option could be Shimmers, a Greek beachside restaurant that just reopened after the summer. The beach-chic restaurant brings Greek cuisine, and a laid-back vibe — a taste of Mykonos to Madinat Jumeirah. Try new additions to the menu, which include Yiouvetsi Astakou, a traditional Greek Orzo pasta cooked with fresh lobster and Greek-style roasted vegetables, Gamopilafo, a lamb stew accompanied with fluffy rice and zingy lemon and Paidakia, tender lamp chops with Greek style sauteed potatoes topped with crumbled Feta cheese. Shisha is also available and can be enjoyed in a variety of flavours.