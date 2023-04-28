Musandam: If you’re planning a short break in Oman, Musandam has reportedly added a new impressive adrenaline-packed activity for visitors this month.
The Oman Observer reported that the zipline opened to guests on Wednesday.
The attraction is the first of the activities offered by the new Oman Adventure Center in Musandam. The zipline spans over 1,800 metres and starts at Jebel Fitt. The maximum speed that riders would reach is 80km/hr.
The zip line goes over the coast Wilayat of Khasab, providing tourists with incredible views of the destination.
Managed by Leisure and Entertainment Operations Services (LEOS) in Oman, the new Oman Adventure Centre is part of a wider tourism strategy.
Musandam is a popular destination and the roughly 150-kilometre four-hour drive from Dubai to Khasab is a frequent route for UAE residents. The Musandam region is rich in its geographical diversity, flora and fauna.
The destination is also a treasure trove when it comes to historic landmarks and archaeological attractions. One thing you shouldn’t miss on your Musandam trip is a dhow ride.
Now that Oman has announced visa free entry for nationals of more than 103 countries, including free visa-on-arrival for GCC residents, this could be the best time to Oman for a quick getaway. Make sure you carry your passport, Emirates ID and a printed copy of your mulkiya or car registration.