For a movie full of characters who sincerely espouse the beauty of basketball, ‘High Flying Bird’ could use more of the sport. I wish the filmmaking more obviously shared its characters’ affection for the game, not just their politics. There’s a trio of real NBA-ers (Reggie Jackson, Donovan Mitchell, Karl-Anthony Towns) who appear now and again in black-and-white interviews to talk about the head-spinning leap from college to the pros — “a monster I don’t think anyone can prepare for,” says Jackson. They give the film an added flavour of reality but also interrupt the movie’s flow once it gets humming.