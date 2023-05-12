1 of 8
As new places and fun activities start up, several are also closing. Use this weekend wisely and visit these new and old attractions.
'The Pointe' as the Palm Fountain are set to stop after this weekend, the destination announced on its social media page. A reopening date was not given. So, head to ‘The Pointe’ for what may be the last weekend, until further notice, to enjoy the world's highest fountain show.
Social media is abuzz with a new free and pet-friendly beach at Dubai Islands. Check out this latest summer venue which also boasts food outlets and activities.
Air Maniax Abu Dhabi will now also be available at Yas Mall and right on time for summer. Head here with your kids if you need that energy burn but indoors.
Zabeel Park is attempting to break a Guinness World Record with a huge yoga event on May 13 and is offering free entry to all who want to attend.
Hatta: This Dubai destination is expected to close by May 15 and with it all your adrenaline-pumping and fun outdoor activities such as mountain biking, kayaking, climbing, rope course, zorb-ball, Hatta drop-in and others.
Get London vibes at Umbrella Beach in Fujairah this weekend, The beach is designed with beautiful alleys and cafes that give off that European town-feel.
The China Town in Dubai Mall is a brand new attraction and you get authentic food, products and more here. The decor calls for Instagram portraits as well.
