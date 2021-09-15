Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Ask anyone in the F&B industry about pioneering local produce and plenty of them will be championing the idea of sourcing locally. Hilton has partnered with Fresh on Table, an agritech platform, to introduce its ‘Growth of the UAE’ menu. Launched in anticipation of the upcoming Year of the 50th and Expo 2020 Dubai, the menu will be available from September 20 until December 5 . The menu will feature locally produced ingredients to create wholesome cuisine and will be available at 17 hotels from Hilton’s portfolio across the UAE – from Abu Dhabi to Dubai to Ras Al Khaimah.

The Growth of the UAE menu has been curated by the talented chefs at, who have drawn inspiration from Emirati cuisine. Starters include Locally Made Burrata with candy tomatoes, crispy lavash, saffron and dried lemon dressing; Hamachi Bil Falafel with pickled red onions, sorrel cress, and sesame hummus dressing, and more.

Mains consist of a mouthwatering Roasted Cauliflower Steak; Majbous Spiced Dajaj; and Seared Seabass Fillets, along with an array of delectable sides.

For dessert, the Golden Jubilee Churros with luqaimat flavour, date ice cream and 24 carat gold flakes are a glorious end to the meal and a nod to the UAE’s 50th anniversary.

Despite its desert environment, the UAE is home to hundreds of farms and has developed a thriving agriculture industry that provides a range of farm-fresh produce – including fruits, vegetables, seafood and meat.

Cooking with these fresh, locally grown ingredients not only offers an unforgettable gastronomic experience, but also supports local farmers and the local economy, provides food security and traceability, and contributes to a lower carbon footprint.

“As the UAE sets the stage for Expo and celebrates ‘The Year of the 50th’, I can think of no better tribute to the Emirates than to honour its superb array of locally grown food,” Emma Banks, Vice President, F&B Strategy and Development, EMEA, Hilton, said. “Growth of the UAE is a celebration of the country’s food, produce and chefs. We cannot wait for our guests to experience this menu - the food is bursting with freshness and the flavour combinations provide a fantastic culinary experience.”

All the Growth of the UAE dishes will be served on locally produced tableware from RAK Porcelain.

The UAE is home to hundreds of farms and has put emphasis on food security in its vision for the future. Encouraged by this, local farms are growing a large range of excellent quality leafy greens and vegetables on the vine. A fish farm, in Dubai’s backyard, grows some of the best varieties of fish. These farms produce high quality, consistent and sustainable produce, using a mix of traditional and modern agriculture techniques.