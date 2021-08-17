1 of 10
TIPSY LION: A traditional pub-style venue with union jack armchairs and large screens to watch the games in style. This newly opened pub in the Sofitel Downtown has it all. Great deals, a chilled vibe and incredible staff, making it the perfect place to grab your friends and get in on the action. Location: The Sofitel Downtown. Timings: Weekdays from 5pm to 2am, weekends from 1pm to 3am
BREW HOUSE: Catch the games at the American Smokehouse and Brew Garden at Citymax Business Bay will be screening the final. Grab your friends, round up the family and head over to Brew House. Eat glamburgers, wood-fired pizzas, grilled seafood and steak to the signature wood-smoked barbecue and brisket. Innovative bar bites, perfect for sharing with friends, include kimchi tempura, onion ring strings, mini tacos and everyone’s favourite bar food, chicken wings. There’s also a 9-hour happy hour (12pm to 9pm) where you can get house hops for Dh27, house beverages and house grape for Dh25. Location: Citymax Business Bay. Timings: Open daily from 12pm to 2am
QUBE SPORTS BAR: This summer, the English Premier League is coming to the HD screens and projectors at Qube Sports Bar at The Meydan Hotel. With exclusive dining packages for guests to snack on and the best seats to enjoy the games, Qube Sports Bar is where to catch all the action. Catch the Euro matches, while cheering for your favourite team. Location: The Meydan Hotel. Timings: Weekdays from 12pm to 1am and weekends from 12pm to 2am
JOE’S BACKYARD GASTROPUB: Football fans can kick-start an action-packed season of sport and come together with friends at Dubai’s new hangout spot, Joe’s Backyard Gastropub at Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. The outlet is great for casual, comfort food dining and beverages, to make watching the live football games even more fun. Location: Jumeirah Islands Clubhouse. Timings: Open daily from 4pm to 1am during the weekdays and from 12pm to 1am on weekends
PALM BAY DUBAI: You can catch every kick on the various screens around the venue and also on the big screen. Entry is free and a la carte will be available to all. Their Daily Happy Hour (excluding Friday) means you can enjoy beverages from Dh25. Location: West Beach, Palm Jumeirah. Timings: Open Daily from 9am to 2am
GARDEN ON 8: This popular British style pub in Media One Hotel is famous for its laid back vibe and garden-style experience. With offers throughout the summer, this is the place to be during the games. The food menu offers the usual casual pub grub, including burgers, pizzas, and fries. The happy hour deal includes 2 for 1 beverages daily between 4pm and 8pm. Location: Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Media City. Timings: Open Daily from 4pm to 1am
THE TAP HOUSE: An unmissable atmosphere of exciting games live commentary and great prizes, The Tap House is the place to be this Premier League season with F&B deals starting at Dh99. Location: Club Vista Mare. Timings: Daily from 12pm to 1am
MCGETTIGAN’S: The popular Irish bar is always a good idea for a football match! Whether you choose to go for their happy hour, drunch, brunch or more, enjoy the games with commentary and screens all over the venue. Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah, JLT, JBR and DWTC. Timings: Open daily until 2am
PERRY & BLACKWELDER’S: All the action will be shown live on 12 screens across the venue, while guests can enjoy a lineup of F&B offers, including an all-day happy hour from 1pm to 1am on Saturday to Tuesday and 4pm to 8pm from Wednesday to Friday. The menu offers juicy burgers including the Smoky Mountain Burger, Old Fashioned P&B Burger, Chicken Burger and Beyond Burger, all of which are served with smoky fries and coleslaw. They are also famous for their wings and brisket. Location: Souk Madinat Jumeirah. Timings: Open daily from 12pm until 2am
THE DUCK HOOK: The charming country pub is offering football enthusiasts from across Dubai a chance to fight it out this summer. With multiple 65–75-inch screens dotted around the venue and the capacity to seat 122 people, fans can choose to sit back and enjoy the game from either indoors or on the spacious, temperature-controlled outdoor terrace overlooking the course. Guests can tuck into delicious British classics like English Bangers and Mash served with onion gravy in scrumptious Yorkshire pudding, Roast Welsh Lamb and more. Location: Dubai Hills Golf Club. Timings: Daily from 11.30am to 12am
