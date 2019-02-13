The highest lounge in the world will open its doors to the public at the Burj Khalifa on February 18, setting a new record in Dubai.
The Lounge, a new dining and leisure concept, will take up three levels of the world’s highest building: the 152nd, 153rd and 154th floors. These floors, typically reserved for VIP or celebrity visits, will now be accessible via reservations, including an outdoor terrace with dizzying views on the 152nd floor.
Visitors can choose from three packages throughout the day, starting with the High Tea package, priced at Dh550 per person, offering a spread of fresh baked goods, desserts, fine teas and a glass of house beverage, between 12.30pm and 4pm.
The Sundowner, which takes place from 5.30pm until 7pm, offers drinks and canapes for Dh600 per person. At the same price point, visitors can reserve a booking after 7.30pm, until midnight, for the Evening experience, which is inclusive of unlimited gourmet canapes and a house beverage.
The lower floors are split into ‘majlis-style’ coffee tables and couch-seating, while the upper level offers cocktail tables. The Lounge has a total capacity of up to 100 people, according to a representative. Daily live music, and international performers, will also feature.
Previously, the highest points that the public could access within the Burj Khalifa were the 124th, 125th and 148th floors, through the At The Top observation decks.
Reservations at The Lounge, Burj Khalifa can now be made online.