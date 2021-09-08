Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: Jumeirah Lakes Towers – or JLT, as it is known – has become one of the city’s most in-demand places to live. One of the cities most exciting and burgeoning neighbourhoods, JLT is home to a mostly expat workforce and is a neighbourhood of young people and families.

JLT, like the Marina, has a pedestrian-friendly network of walkways that encircle its lakes, which are popular with dog walkers, joggers, rollerbladers, and children learning to ride bikes. Over time, these sidewalks have become home to a large number of cafés and restaurants serving a diverse range of cuisines, ranging from American diner-style burgers to thali shops, pizzerias, and Thai restaurants.

Its popularity has been aided significantly by the congestion in the nearby Dubai Marina, as well as the draining of one of its lakes to be replaced by a family park.

With four hotels in the community, the number of licensed premises is slightly limited to just a handful – Irish bar McGettigan’s and Healeys in the Bonnington are among the most popular, alongside the Movenpick Jumeirah Lakes Towers’ UBK and neighbouring Jazz@PizzaExpress as well as TJs, Paros and more in Taj JLT. There also the Armada BlueBay Hotel, which is home to Mythos and Nola.

All in all, this is a highly family and pet-friendly part of town – with greater accessibility than the likes of its most comparable neighbourhood, Dubai Marina, albeit further away from attractions such as the beach and JBR.

It has the downside of slightly bad urban planning when it comes to entrances and exits to buildings. It's a known notion that if you miss an entrance to a cluster in JLT, you will have to make a pretty big turn to come back to your initial spot.

Where is it located?

Jumeirah Lakes Towers is located in New Dubai, between Sheikh Zayed Road and the Jumeirah Islands/Emirates Living developments. Dubai Marina, across Sheikh Zayed Road, is easily accessible by foot over the pedestrian bridges at the two Metro stations serving the area.

The good

Lots of space to walk and play.

Central location to new Dubai.

Dining. JLT is absolutely crammed full of restaurants and cafés serving cuisine from around the world.

An abundance of apartments that range in prices.

Easy access to public transport.

The bad

Parking – the situation for car owners in the neighbourhood has become increasingly dire, so it’s well worth considering if you’re able to get by without a vehicle if you want to live here.

The nightlife options are limited to just a handful, but that said, licensed venues are really fun and buzzing.

The Urban planning of JLT is a bit off. If you miss an exit, you will have to make a big turn to come back.

Sometimes the lake becomes a little smelly.

Getting there

Metro

Accessible from both Dubai Marina Metro Station at the north end and the DMCC Metro Station from the south end.

Bus

F37, Marina Metro Station.

Traffic and Parking

Normally easy to find outside Metro stations and podium-level entrances to buildings.

Traffic: With roads constantly flowing, there is hardly any traffic in JLT. It might get a bit slow during rush hour. But generally traffic flows quite easily into and out of the area.

What to see and do in JLT

Pickl

Image Credit:

Located at One JLT, Pickl is the most talked-about burger joint in Dubai. The homegrown concept was created in Dubai by a chef and self-confessed burger-nut in 2019. Pickl is the place for burger lovers. They source quality meat and ingredients and their choice of pickled things are mind-boggling. Whether you want a cheeseburger, fried chicken or even a vegetarian burger, Pickl is a must-try. If you have the stones for it, there is even an ice-cream burger.

One JLT

Real Pilates

Image Credit: Real Pilates

Real Pilates, the pilates and yoga brand, located in JLT, is offering Pilates, Reformer Pilates and Yoga. The studio will be teaching classes by coaches certified through Real Pilates Education. Real Pilates is completely focused on wellbeing. It's more than a studio. It's a sanctuary where you can de-stress, restore, reconnect and grow.

One JLT

Taj Jumeirah Lake Towers Hotel

Image Credit:

Located in the heart of the JLT district, Taj Jumeirah Lakes Towers offers views of the Emirates Golf Club, Dubai Marina and the Arabian Gulf. Enjoy a staycation in the city for less. Access JLT’s highest rooftop pool and Mediterranean bar, Paros, signature Indian restaurant Shamiana and the neighbourhood sports café, TJ’s.

Paros, the Mediterranean inspired rooftop bar and restaurant at the Taj Hotel JLT is launching an ‘island in the sky’ concept that takes place every Thursday starting this weekend. Overlooking panoramic views of the entire city, the concept, which is called Nisi on 46 is a socially distant rooftop party with a live performance and resident DJ. The lively experience takes place from 6pm to 3am.

Cluster X

LDC Kitchen + Coffee

Image Credit: Supplied

LDC Kitchen + Coffee is a craft casual dining venue that is UAE home-grown and home-made. With a commitment to creating an inclusive space with an upscale menu, the café promises it is where “everyone has a seat at the table”. Make sure you are there early enough to check out their ‘Humpty Dumpty’s Hype Crew’ menu is available only on weekdays until 12pm. You can choose from dishes such as; Aloo Naan and Eggs, Oven Baked Eggplant Shakshuka or the Egg Mock Muffin. If you’re in the mood for something sweet, try LDC’s Dutch Dutch Baby pancakes or the Mango Strawberry Breakfast Bowl.

One JLT

Jazz@PizzaExpress

Image Credit: Supplied

What better way to start the weekend than with friends, enjoying great food in a fun, yet laidback restaurant listening to quality live music performed acoustically by the incredible Martin Go. Don’t miss the afterparty deal, with three beverages available for Dh100 from 11pm. Brunch takes place every Thursday from 8pm to 11pm and is priced at Dh299 including bubbles.

Cluster A

McGettigan’s

Image Credit:

Much-loved contemporary Irish pub with regular live music and plenty of sports show every week. Gets particularly busy on a Friday with the post-brunch crowd. Now, a collection of award-winning pubs, with venues across the globe, McGettigan’s pride themselves on their commitment to sport, music, and entertainment. With 10 venues across the Middle East, they are ready to welcome customers with their authentic Irish hospitality. From a Ladies’ Nights to a Pub Quiz, to a Brunch, there is something for everyone at McGettigan’s.

Cluster J

Couqley French Bistro & Bar

Image Credit: Supplied

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is located in JLT, Cluster A, and opens daily from 12pm to 1am. Complimentary valet parking is available at the Mövenpick Hotel. There’s always something going on at Couqley including a ladies night, Moules Monday and much more.

Cluster A

That Hair Though

Image Credit:

If you want to get your hair done in a high-quality salon, then head down to THT and get your service don't by professionals in a fun environment. At THT you can let your hair down (literally) and enjoy yourself. Whether that means a wild new colour, bold nails, or a whimsical photoshoot with troll dolls at the photo wall.

Cluster N

Vietnamese Foodies

Image Credit:

The award-winning foodies’ choice for authentic, fresh, naturally healthy, and affordable southern Vietnamese cuisine in Dubai. A firm neighborhood favorite since its opening, the JLT location features dine-in or lakeside outdoor dining.