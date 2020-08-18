Make it a full night to remember with Love Parties’ Play and Stay. An overnight package featuring an evening brunch at Love Parties’ We Brunch: After Dark, one bedroom apartment at the InterContinental Dubai Marina, breakfast, late check-out until 6pm and pool access all for Dh599 per person, based on two people sharing.
We Brunch: After Dark has become one of Dubai’s favourite Friday night brunch concepts, with great food, a fun atmosphere and a soundtrack to ensure the weekend is well and truly underway.
Now, guests can make the night more special with the addition of an overnight stay, breakfast and pool access all at the five star InterContinental Dubai Marina for one impressive price.
Saving hundreds of dirhams, the Play and Stay with Love Parties package allows guests the chance to spend the weekend both relaxing and celebrating in one of the city’s favourite hotels.
Key information:
Location: Dubai Marina
Cost: Dh599 per person
Timings: Every Friday